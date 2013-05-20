Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:26 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Assembly Approves Williams’ College Access Bill

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | May 20, 2013 | 9:31 p.m.

In a signal of hope for California community college students, the California Assembly on Monday approved a voluntary program that would increase access at community colleges.

Assembly Bill 955, authored by Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, would allow colleges to offer courses at cost to students who choose to take them during summer and winter intersessions.

“This is a choice,” Williams said. “These same courses at the lower fees would still be offered during the regular academic year. But if students choose to pay a higher fee during a summer or winter session, this would allow them that opportunity.”

Community colleges would have the option to implement the courses. In addition, a college district would only qualify to offer this program if it has been at enrollment capacity for the preceding two years. The bill states that these courses could not supplant any existing courses.

In addition, one-third of the revenues collected by the extension program must go to provide financial assistance for low-income students. The bill now moves to the Senate for a vote.

Since 2007, California community colleges have cut almost 100,000 courses and turned away more than 600,000 students, according to the Public Policy Institute of California. More than 500,000 students were on waiting lists at the beginning of the 2012 Fall semester.

These voluntary courses would allow students to take classes immediately, rather than wait another year or longer in order to take the classes they need to transfer.

“This option would save students potentially thousands of dollars in living expenses by allowing them to take a course and transfer, rather than hang around for a year waiting for a class to open up,” Williams said.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 