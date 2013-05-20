Corinne Dorais of Santa Barbara Graduates from Juniata College

On Saturday, 312 seniors were awarded bachelor of science and bachelor of arts degrees during ceremonies marking Juniata College’s 135th commencement.
Among the graduates was Corinne Marie Grattan Dorais of Santa Barbara, daughter of Claude Dorais, Esq., and Maureen Grattan, Esq.
Dorais graduated with a bachelor of science degree in environmental science.
She is a 2009 graduate of Dos Pueblos High School.
Juniata College is a national, liberal arts college in Huntingdon, Penn. With an enrollment of 1,550, Juniata is a community dedicated to providing the highest quality education.
— Norma Jennings represents Juniata College.