Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County Endorses Hart, Landecker for Council, Wolf for Supervisor

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County endorses Gregg Hart and David Landecker for the Santa Barbara City Council, and Janet Wolf for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Hart, as a lifetime resident of Santa Barbara, attending public schools and graduating from Santa Barbara City College and UCSB with a degree in political science, knows this city well. His commitment to retain its beauty, cultural and social institutions, and economic and environmental diversity were key factors in the endorsement.

Having served as a Santa Barbara planning commissioner, a coastal commissioner and a two-term councilman, he will be able to hit the ground running. As a councilman, Hart helped secure the largest open space acquisition in the city now known as the Douglas Family Preserve. He also authored the Clean Creeks Initiative that has delivered millions of dollars since 2001 to improve city creeks and ocean water quality.

Hart’s out-of-the-box thinking has delivered innovative programs such as the Compact Florescent Exchange Program that allowed residents to trade inefficient incandescent light bulbs for energy-efficient compact fluorescents at no cost.

“Democratic Women appreciate his strong desire to serve and his commitment to be a strong advocate for issues of concern to women like support for working families, equal rights, affordable housing, education, childcare, health and environmental sustainability,” said Gail Teton-Landis, board president for the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County. “His enthusiasm, leadership and grasp of complex issues will serve him and all of Santa Barbara well.”

Landecker was chosen for endorsement due to his broad and deep experience in the matters of most concern to the City of Santa Barbara and the Democratic Women. In addition to his successful careers as a lawyer and businessman, he has a wealth of expertise in city planning, environmental protection, financial and nonprofit management, housing, health care and growth control.

Among his diverse community activities, Landecker has volunteered for more than 20 years as an attorney and board member for the Citizens Planning Association, and has recently retired as executive director of the Environmental Defense Center. He has a proven track record in standing strong on women’s issues. Of special interest to the Democratic Women was his work as CEO of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, where he spearheaded construction of the Eastside Medical and Dental Clinics and other major improvements, including creating two regional Health Program Centers to address issues of women’s and family health.

“David has a truly extensive knowledge of the history and complexity of the issues facing Santa Barbara,” Teton-Landis said. “He will be a strong force on the council for implementing the new General Plan and solving the financial challenges that face the city.”

These endorsements, coupled with its March early endorsements for the re-election of Helene Schneider for mayor and the re-election of Bendy White to City Council, provide four candidates who share our values and vision for a vibrant future of Santa Barbara.

Democratic Women has proudly endorsed Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf for re-election in 2014. She exemplifies democratic principles and has served the Second District with sensitivity and intelligence.

She is respected throughout the community, involves herself in many issues and is not afraid to take a controversial stand. Her leadership for balanced financial stewardship, maintaining the integrity of public resources, recognizing the work done by employees and providing excellent constituent service to the residents of the Second District and Santa Barbara County align with the values of Democratic Women.

“Endorsing Supervisor Janet Wolf was an easy decision for us,” Teton-Landis said. “We feel that the whole community is enriched by having this woman of principle, integrity and thoughtfulness sitting on the Board of Supervisors.”

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County has been a chartered club of the California Democratic Party for more than 40 years.