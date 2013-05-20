Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara Uniting Girls, Businesses for Take Our Daughters to Work Day

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara announces Take Our Daughters to Work Day, a day offering girls in seventh through 12th grade the opportunity to job-shadow various companies in the Santa Barbara area.

Through this exercise, girls learn about career options and the paths to take to achieve their goals.

From noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Girls Inc. will be hosting a lunch for the 90 participating girls and 12 businesses. Festivities will kick off at the Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center, 4973 Hollister Ave., with opening remarks by Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Following lunch, the girls will go to their assigned businesses for the afternoon and then regroup to talk about their experiences.

Participating businesses include Deckers Outdoor Corp., Santa Barbara County Probation, the Santa Barbara Police Department, the Paul Mitchell school, Evolutionary Fitness, RightScale, Nordstrom, the SBCC School of Nursing, the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Foundation, KEYT Channel 3, the De Marcos Fashion Academy and Cottage Hospital.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Through educational and innovative programs, activities and advocacy, Girls Inc. encourages girls and young women to take risks, master physical, intellectual and emotional challenges, and prepares them to lead successful, independent and fulfilling lives.

— Beth Cleary is the public relations and administrative coordinator for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.