Goleta to Celebrate Public Works Week at Thursday’s Farmers Market

In celebration of National Public Works Week (May 19-25), Goleta residents will have the opportunity to meet the city’s Public Works staff, learn more about the city’s projects and participate in a hoist demonstration and activity.

Join us at the farmers market at Camino Real Marketplace from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

This family event will offer tasty treats and free educational material for children, including coloring books, pencils and temporary tattoos.

Public Works Week in Goleta is an annual celebration during which the City Council recognizes the hard work and dedication of its public works professionals. Their tasks include maintaining city streets, storm drains, sidewalks, and parks and open spaces.

The City Council will honor the staff during its meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.