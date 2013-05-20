Letter to the Editor: Trial Court Funding Must Be Restored

Our most cherished constitutional rights and democracy itself depend on the existence of a healthy and responsive court system, but California’s trial courts are stressed as never before.
Their budgets have been slashed drastically, and now amount to less than 1 percent of the state General Fund.
Balancing the budget on the back of local trial courts is penny-wise and pound-foolish. Justice delayed is justice denied, and access to justice requires meaningful access to the courts.
Trial court funding must be restored.
James Griffith
Chair, Bench-Bar Relations Committee
Santa Barbara County Bar Association