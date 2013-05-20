MC Hammer Bringing His Greatest Hits to Chumash Casino Resort

MC Hammer, one of the most successful entertainers in the history of hip hop, will bring his high-energy show to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20.

Tickets for the show are $35, $45 and $55.

MC Hammer had his greatest commercial success from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s. He’s known for hits such as “U Can’t Touch This,” “Too Legit to Quit,” “Pray” and “Turn This Mutha Out.” His rapid rise to fame made MC Hammer a household name and had millions imitating his flashy dance moves and wearing his trademark Hammer Pants.

Before he rose to fame as MC Hammer, he was Stanley Kirk Burrell from Oakland. In the mid-1980s, while rapping in small venues, MC Hammer started his own record label and kept money coming in by selling singles out of the trunk of his car.

He ended up signing with Capitol Records and released his first official full-length record, Let’s Get It Started. The album went double Platinum with tracks that included “Pump It Up,” “Turn This Mutha Out” and “Let’s Get It Started.” His follow-up album, Please Hammer, Don’t Hurt ’Em, would become certified 10 times Platinum thanks to the pop culture phenomenon “U Can’t Touch This.”

MC Hammer is a hip hop icon who has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. He continues to release singles and most recently shocked fans by gracing the stage alongside pop sensation Psy at the 2012 American Music Awards, performing a mash up of “Gangnam Style” and “Too Legit to Quit.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see one of the biggest names in the history of hip hop perform in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.