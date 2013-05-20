Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall to Present Spring Concert on Saturday

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | May 20, 2013 | 9:03 p.m.

The Providence Hall spring concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Director Rebecca Leftwich Hodson has planned a varied program of musical delights. The first half of the concert features a traditional choral repertoire ranging from Renaissance madrigals to contemporary settings of American folk music plus the annual performance of “Sing On,” with alumni invited to join.

The second half is an energetic, costumed Broadway musical theater review, including selections from Annie, Hairspray, Into the Woods and Phantom of the Opera.

The concert will feature seventh- through 12th-grade students who are part of the Providence Hall Chorale and the Chamber Singers, as well as the youth ensemble, Laudate, which includes children from third through eighth grade from the larger Santa Barbara community.

Tickets are available online and at the door: reserved section is $12, general seating is $7 for adults, $5 for students. Click here to purchase tickets online.

At-the-door ticket sales will begin at 6:15 p.m.; doors will open at 6:40 p.m.

Providence Hall is now accepting applications for 2013-14. To schedule a personal tour, click here or contact the school at 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

