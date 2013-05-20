Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

SBMS Micro-Finance Project — Teaching the World to Fish By Learning to Feed the Soul

By Sue Carmody for Santa Barbara Middle School | May 20, 2013 | 7:13 p.m.

When I first arrived in Pakistan I became instantly aware of the hot wind. It swept down the street picking up dust as it came. It swirled around me dry and harsh, making my skin prickle. ... Shakeela lived in a village nestled in a little valley. It was surrounded by high out-croppings of red rock. Children ran around in the street, herding goats and chasing one another. ... I timidly approached a woman who was pumping water from a well, and asked her in my shaky Urdo, “Can you tell me where Shakeela lives?” — Emma, Santa Barbara Middle School seventh-grade student, takes a journey of imagination to visit a real-world woman whose micro-loan loan she funded on Kiva.org

Santa Barbara Middle School students just passed the one-year benchmark for their new micro-financing project and their investment work with Kiva.org, the nonprofit whose micro-finance loans change lives all over the world in an effort to alleviate poverty.

One year ago, the sixth- and seventh-grade students were each given $25 to invest in a business of their choice on the Kiva.org site, thanks to the generous support of SBMS parent Eric Sanborn. In just one year, close to 150 SBMS students have joined together with Sanborn to form a lending team, SBMS Student Microfinance Club, which has made more than 500 loans to individuals and their businesses in nearly 60 countries through Kiva.org. To date, the SBMS group has loaned close to $14,000, with many students having had their original loans fully repaid and re-invested again.

What started as a four-week educational mini-lesson last spring in a sixth- and seventh-grade social studies class, led by teacher John Seigel-Boettner and Sanborn, has now expanded to become schoolwide program that touches every SBMS student.

According to Seigel-Boettner and Sanborn, the most enduring lesson from this project is the connection that is formed between the students and the beneficiaries of their loans. To facilitate connection, they have introduced the theme, “We walk a mile in their shoes,” which has both figurative and literal components.

There are several layers to this unit of study. The students create and deliver to their classmates a keynote presentation both to introduce the person and to defend the business they have decided to fund, create blog entries in which they virtually travel to visit the person they have funded and, most recently, the seventh-grade students gathered water just before sunrise from the “well” at Mission Creek in their own homemade buckets — then walked up the hill, a mile or so, to school carrying a day’s worth of water. Many were barefoot. For extra credit, students were challenged to rely on, and only use their jug of water for the next 24 to 36 hours.

This is exactly the business model that Kiva.org banks on — pay it forward, and watch the spirit of successful, entrepreneurial ideas profit and spread across the globe.

Talking with the teachers a year later, they were asked what lessons they hoped the students were gaining from this project.

“I hope to give the kids an awareness of people in the world and the different lives they live,” Seigel-Boettner said.

“It is too easy to objectify people based on where they live, the policies of their government, or our perceptions of the religion they follow,” Sanborn said.

He wants kids to understand that giving and charity is something you do as much for yourself as for the person you are helping: “If your understanding is that helping someone else is done only to benefit them, you are going to end up disappointed or with unfulfilled expectations.”

Alex, an SBMS eighth-grade student has already experienced some impressive returns on his initial $25 investment. Inspired by his loan to Stephen, a small-business owner in Uganda, he asked family and friends to donate to his Kiva.org account in lieu of the traditional bar mitzvah gifts a coming-of-age-teen often receives. To date, Alex has loaned his initial gifts 70 times to fund 70 entrepreneurial business opportunities. Alex is only one of several SBMS students who have been moved by the impact they are making in the lives of others around the globe.

Investment strategies, currency fluctuation and delving into smart due diligence about the organizations and charities where you invest, are the fundamental business and math lessons the program teaches, yet students are finding that the return on this investment reaches far beyond financial literacy.

— Sue Carmody is a community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara Middle School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 