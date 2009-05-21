Inaugural Trail Race a Benefit for Forest Association

The June 6 race will feature a backcountry out-and-back course of 50k, 50m or 100k

Blacksmith Endurance’s Blue Canyon Trail Race, slated for a June 6 start at Rancho Oso, will be held as a benefit for the Los Padres Forest Association.

“This race and ultra-marathon was designed to spotlight our corner of the Los Padres National Forest,” says Robert Gilcrest, a native Santa Barbara resident and local custom home-building contractor and a USAT certified race director.

Gilcrest, founder of Blacksmith Endurance and the Blue Canyon Trail Race, said of the LPFA: “This is one of the most dedicated nonprofit groups supporting the Los Padres National Forest. These people are so devoted to preserving and promoting the cultural history, accessibility and habitats of this wonderful place.”

The race features a backcountry out-and-back course of 50k, 50m or 100k commencing at the historic Rancho Oso: a sprawling guest ranch and facility just 30 minutes north of Santa Barbara’s downtown district.

Blacksmith Endurance will waive the entry fee when entrants make a $25 contribution to the LPFA (via online registration at www.ultrasignup.com).

Click here for race and online registration details. Entry registration and pre-race packet pickup will be from noon to 3:30 p.m. June 5 at Santa Barbara Outfitters, 1200 State St. A pre-race pasta dinner, guest speaker and continued registration will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Natural Café, 361 Hitchcock Way.

On June 6, the 100k race will start at 5 a.m., with the 50k and 50-mile divisions starting at 7 a.m. During the day, families and supporters are encouraged to enjoy the facilities at Rancho Oso, which include a pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi and playground. Winners will be recognized at 4 p.m. The course will be closed and swept at 9 p.m.

Organizers need volunteers to help with various facets of race day events. For more information, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Robert Gilcrest is the founder and owner of Blacksmith Endurance.