Reel Loud Film Festival to Roll Friday at UCSB

The 18th annual Reel Loud Film Festival is coming to UCSB’s Campbell Hall on Friday. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

All of the featured films are student made, from writing and directing to acting and producing. The festival features six-minute silent shorts that promise to shock, entertain and enlighten. This year’s films tell stories of travel, love and a man getting chased by a bunny.

A portion of the raffle proceeds will be donated to the victims of the Jesusita Fire. In addition, the festival will present an Alumni Inspirational award to famed Web cartoonist Kazu Kibuishi. Other entertainment will include an array of live performers, including Other Nature and the UCSB dance team.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call the Associated Students ticket window at 805.893.2566.

— Sara Weitz represents the Reel Loud Film Festival.