Swine Flu Ruled Out in Santa Barbara County Case

State laboratory tests have ruled out H1N1/swine flu in what had been considered the first probable case of the virus in Santa Barbara County, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The 2-year-old girl in Santa Maria who was believed to have swine flu instead has influenza type A, with human subtype H3 (human seasonal strain).

At this time, Santa Barbara County has no probable or confirmed cases of H1N1. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 5,764 confirmed cases and nine deaths nationally, and 553 confirmed cases and no deaths in California.

Public health officials urge residents to continue to use caution as influenza viruses continue to circulate. Individuals with flu symptoms are advised to stay home. If a person appears to have severe flu symptoms or is getting sicker, contact a health provider for guidance.

The CDC recommendation that schools remain open unless there is a high volume of faculty or student absenteeism remains in effect.

For more information on swine flu and flu prevention tips, call the California hot line at 888.865.0564.

