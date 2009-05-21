Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Swine Flu Ruled Out in Santa Barbara County Case

State tests show a 2-year-old Santa Maria girl has influenza type A

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 21, 2009 | 10:27 a.m.

State laboratory tests have ruled out H1N1/swine flu in what had been considered the first probable case of the virus in Santa Barbara County, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The 2-year-old girl in Santa Maria who was believed to have swine flu instead has influenza type A, with human subtype H3 (human seasonal strain).

At this time, Santa Barbara County has no probable or confirmed cases of H1N1. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 5,764 confirmed cases and nine deaths nationally, and 553 confirmed cases and no deaths in California.

Public health officials urge residents to continue to use caution as influenza viruses continue to circulate. Individuals with flu symptoms are advised to stay home. If a person appears to have severe flu symptoms or is getting sicker, contact a health provider for guidance.

The CDC recommendation that schools remain open unless there is a high volume of faculty or student absenteeism remains in effect.

For more information on swine flu and flu prevention tips, call the California hot line at 888.865.0564.

Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 