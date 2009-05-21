Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:10 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Tickets on Sale for West Beach Music & Arts Festival

The event will return for its third year Sept. 18-20

By Alexandra Greenberg | May 21, 2009 | 9:47 a.m.

September on the West Coast not only marks the time of year UCSB rolls back into session; it also heralds the return of the West Beach Music & Arts Festival.

Event producers Twiin Productions has announced that one of America’s only beach festivals will return for its third year Sept. 18-20. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

The three-day gathering for music fans, families and beachgoers will feature nonstop performances by rock, reggae and jam bands G. Love & Special Sauce, Steel Pulse, Pepper, Rebelution, Iration, Ozomatli, Soja, Shwayze, The Aggrolites, Still Time, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Sashamon, Dirty Heads, The Kicks, Sunshine Brothers, Pacific Dub, Through the Roots and One Drop. More musical talent will be unveiled at a later date.

Located seaside just west of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, the all-ages festival also will feature arts and crafts vendors, activities for children and The OASIS, a lush tropical inspired-area surrounded by palm trees in the heart of the festival.

“It’s amazing how much growth the festival experienced this past year, from 1,500 attendees in its first year to more than 20,000 attendees in its second year, but it’s not stopping there,” Twiin Productions’ Jeremy Pemberton said. “This year, the collaborations we have made with other organizations within the community have really set us up for an even stronger festival this year.”

“We are being strategic in our promotions and partnerships to allow maximum benefits for our community,” Twiin Productions partner Joshua Pemberton said. “It’s our goal to drive tourism and consumer spending throughout our local businesses and hotels. We are very excited that this is only the beginning of our announcements. We have many more surprises to share in the near future.”

Click here to purchase tickets online. A limited number of early bird three-day passes will be available for $75. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

— Alexandra Greenberg is a publicist.

