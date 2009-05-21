Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Nava’s Legislation Cracks Down on Puppy Mills

AB 241 now moves to the State Senate

By John Mann | May 21, 2009 | 11:13 p.m.

Assemblymen Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, on Thursday announced that his measure to crack down on puppy mills was approved by the Assembly on a bipartisan 51 to 11 vote.

“I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for supporting this important measure,” said Nava. “It is imperative that we take action to prevent further suffering of what many of us consider our family pet. Recent events around the country have brought to our consciousness the brutality of puppy mills. California must take the lead in setting an example for the humane treatment of animals.”

Assembly Bill 241, the Responsible Breeder Act of 2009, will limit to 50 the number of dogs or cats that an individual or business that buys or sells animals wholesale or to the public may possess or control.

Puppy mills were brought to the public’s attention recently because of a number of investigations and recent busts by law enforcement in California and around the country. Puppy mills are large-scale commercial breeding facilities that mass-produce puppies for sale. Puppy mills commonly house animals in overcrowded, filthy and inhumane conditions with inadequate shelter and care. The puppies that survive these conditions are taken from their mothers for sale as young as 8 weeks of age, when they are susceptible to contagious diseases and very sensitive to behavioral stress. Puppy mills contribute to pet overpopulation by churning out thousands of puppies a year that are often sold to “impulse buyers” and ultimately end up in shelters. Left behind are the hidden victims of puppy mills — the mothers and fathers — referred to by the operators as “breeding stock,” which churn out litter after litter for their entire lives.

The Responsible Breeder Act of 2009 is supported by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, The Humane Society of the United States, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, the Social Compassion in Legislation, the California Animal Association, the California Police Chiefs Association, the California Peace Officers Association and many others.

AB 241 now moves to the State Senate for consideration.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

