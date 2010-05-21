Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

B’nai B’rith Lodge to Host Congressional Forum

The May 27 debate will include John Davidson, Clark Vandeventer and Tom Watson

By Laura Hout | May 21, 2010 | 6:11 p.m.

The B’nai B’rith Lodge, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara, will sponsor a congressional forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27.

Candidates John Davidson, Clark Vandeventer and Tom Watson will participate in the interactive debate, moderated by Hilary Dozer.

A social will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7:30 p.m. Dinner entree options are chicken for $9 or steak for $12. The cost is $1 more at the door.

There is no charge to attend the program only.

For the dinner, RSVP by Monday, May 24, to Jesse Colman at 805.967.5114.

 
