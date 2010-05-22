Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: DP’s Sasha Gryaznov Advances at Sectionals

His persistence pays off as he heads to the Round of 16 at Seal Beach

By Liz Frech | May 22, 2010 | 2:06 a.m.

Under summerlike conditions, league finalists and winners played their sectional matches at Cate School on Friday.

Sasha Gryaznov (No. 41 B18s) of Dos Pueblos High School stepped on the courts at 9:39 a.m. to square off against his first opponent, Jose Luna of Warren High (Division IV). Focused and ready, Gryaznov dispatched him 6-0, 6-1 with finesse, making use of drop shots and groundies to the corners.

His second match proved tougher and took more than 90 minutes. He faced off against Bryce Beisswanger (a two-star recruit) from Viewpoint High (Division IV). The match seesawed, but in the end, Gryaznov proved more patient than his opponent and waited for the moment to unleash his forehand winners. He took the first set 7-5, and took control of the second set 6-1.

When the third round rolled around, Gryaznov put out all the energy he had to battle Matt Wagner (No. 91 18s, a three-star recruit) from Harvard-Westlake (DI and No. 1 in the Mission League) in a long match. Wagner snagged two games before Gryaznov could unload his plan of patience, pressure and depth. With that, Gryaznov took the set 6-2.

Then, the momentum shifted in the second set in Wagner’s favor, as he took the first three games before Gryaznov won a game. Eventually, Gryaznov took two more games to tie the set. After that, the players held or lost serve, with the set going to Wagner 6-4. In the 10-point tiebreaker, Gryaznov regrouped, varied his shots, throwing in lobs and spins, and prevailed 10-4.

Gryaznov heads to the Round of 16 at Seal Beach on May 28.

Way to go, Sasha!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 