Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:33 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Cate School Elects 12 Seniors to Cum Laude Society

Two Santa Barbara students are among those selected for induction

By Don Orth | May 21, 2010 | 6:20 p.m.

On Wednesday, Cate School elected 12 seniors, including Santa Barbara residents Lexi Greenwald and Linzy Prudden, to be initiated into the Cum Laude Society, a society founded to recognize excellence in the academic work of secondary school students.

Students are inducted into the society based on the quality of their academic work, but the society requires that the schools also keep in mind its motto of Areté, the ancient Greek word for excellence, Diké, Greek for justice, and Timé, honor, and that they choose only students who have demonstrated good character, honor and integrity in all aspects of school life.

“These newest members of the Cum Laude Society have been models of academic excellence at Cate,” director of studies Lisa Holmes said. “They are accomplished mathematicians, scientists and linguists, writers of extraordinary talent and artists who have pushed us to see the world in a new way. They are also athletes who have led their teams as captains, public servants who have asked us to look beyond this community and leaders in our student government. In a community that values a life of the mind, they have showed us how rich that life can be, and in two, three and four years at Cate they have taken full advantage of their gifts.”

Guest speaker of the evening was award-winning journalist and author Caitlin Flanagan. Before becoming a writer, she was an English teacher for 10 years and a college counselor — endeavors that together resulted in the 2001 Atlantic essay titled “Confessions of a Prep School College Counselor.”

Flanagan spoke about how our critics will always be lurking nearby to undermine us, but we need not let them.

“There’s always going to be someone who tells you that the things you love make you different. There’s always going to be someone whispering behind your back. There’s always going to be someone doing everything in his power to shame you out of being who you really are,” she said. “And the worst thing you can ever do in your life is to let [that person] win. Because if you try to change yourself for [that person] you’ll just be less of who you are.”

In addition to Greenwald and Prudden, the Cate students inducted were Liana Corwin of Menlo Park, Megan Falvey of San Francisco, Josef Gottwald of Carpinteria, Byoungwook Jang of Seoul, South Korea, Janet Kim of Diamond Bar, Nathan Li of La Verne, Mark Mullan of Carpionteria, Harley Sugarman of Montecito, Edgar Velasco of Santa Ana and Mackenzie Walsh of Bozeman, Mont.

— Don Orth is the director of communications for Cate School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 