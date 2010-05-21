Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Deputies Thwart Inmate’s Attempted Jail Escape

A 19-year-old man is subdued after attacking two deputies

By Drew Sugars | May 21, 2010 | 4:10 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate already in custody and headed to trial for kidnap and sexual assault is facing more charges after a failed attempt to escape.

Corey Dugan
Corey Dugan

About 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Corey Dugan, 19, of Santa Maria attacked a custody deputy while he was being transferred from one cell to another. Although he was handcuffed at the time, Dugan was able to overpower the deputy.

Dugan then stole the deputy’s keys and uniform in an attempt to impersonate a jail employee during his quest to escape. Dugan was quickly spotted by another custody deputy, who also was attacked by Dugan.

During that confrontation, other custody deputies responded and ultimately subdued Dugan before he reached a security door. Both deputies that Dugan attacked were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dugan has been in custody at the jail since July 11, 2009, on several sexual assault and kidnap charges. A search of Dugan’s clothes revealed a 5-inch homemade knife used to threaten the deputies during his escape attempt.

The main jail facility has remained on lockdown as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department conducts a criminal investigation into the incident.

Dugan is expected to face several charges, including attempted escape and assaulting a peace officer.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
