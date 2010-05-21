Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:25 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Gunman Sought After Robbery at Los Padres Bank

Police release a photo of the suspect in Friday morning's theft

By Drew Sugars | May 21, 2010 | 9:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Goleta Police Department are searching for a lone gunman after a robbery Friday morning at Los Padres Bank, 197 N. Fairview Ave.

The suspect entered the bank shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. He is described as a white male in his mid-30s, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds with a goatee. He was wearing a dark-colored hat, a tan jacket, a dark-colored shirt and jeans.

Police say he handed a teller a note demanding cash and claimed to have a handgun, although none was seen.

He then exited the bank and was last seen leaving the area on foot.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Goleta Police Department deployed more than a dozen personnel in an attempt to identify and apprehend the suspect. There was no vehicle description available, and there was no estimate on the value of the loss.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150, the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171 or FBI Special Agent Patrick Conley at 310.629.9553.

— Drew Sugars is the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

 
