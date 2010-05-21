Weather Service Warns of High Winds Through Weekend

The forecast calls for gusts of at least 35 mph amid sunny skies

Central Coast residents, especially boaters and drivers, are advised to remain alert for the next two days with gusty winds expected in the area through Sunday morning.

A National Weather Service advisory warns of winds of 35 mph or greater, especially near canyons and passes.

Highway 154’s San Marcos Pass and the Highway 101 stretch near Gaviota Pass are likely to be the most affected, and high-profile vehicle drivers should use extra caution.

Small-craft boaters are urged to take note as well, as gale-force winds are expected across outer waters and the Santa Barbara Channel. A high rip current alert has been issued for Southern California beaches.

Despite winds, the forecast calls for sun and temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s.

