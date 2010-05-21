Pollution District Now Paying $1,000 for Old Vehicles

Diesel vehicles are also available for the county program

For consumers looking for extra cash, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District has a solution: Sell that old car.

The district’s Old Car Buy Back Program now will pay $1,000 per vehicle, up from $800. The program also is now available for diesel vehicles.

The vehicles that qualify for the program represent 15 percent of vehicles in the county but contribute more than 66 percent of the air pollution from county vehicles.

“We estimate the program has cut almost 50 tons of smog-forming air pollutants since 2006 by taking almost 1,400 of these higher-polluting vehicles off the road,” district Director Terry Dressler said.

The vehicles purchased by the program are taken off the road permanently; a licensed auto dismantler crushes vehicles that are voluntarily retired. The program is funded by vehicle registration fees designated for use by local air districts to reduce air pollution.

The district is able to raise the amount offered per vehicle to $1,000 because of recent changes in state guidelines.

It will pay $1,000 for 1992 or older gasoline or diesel cars, light-duty trucks, vans or sport utility vehicles if certain conditions are met. Vehicles must be registered under a Santa Barbara County address for the past two consecutive years, must be in working condition, must be smog certified and must meet additional requirements as listed on the district Web site.

Click here or call 800.717.7624 for more information.

— Mary Byrd is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.