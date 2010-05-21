Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested in Gas Station Shooting

25-year-old Lompoc man faces attempted homicide and robbery charges

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 21, 2010 | 11:37 a.m.

Matthew Daniel Hamby
Matthew Daniel Hamby

An anonymous tip and other leads have led to the arrest of a suspect believed to be the masked gunman who shot a clerk during a Santa Barbara gas station holdup Tuesday night.

Matthew Daniel Hamby, 25, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives with help from the California Highway Patrol.

Detectives searched multiple locations, including Hamby’s home in the Mission Hills area near Lompoc.

Authorities said a man entered the Mobil station at 4801 Hollister Ave. about 9:20 p.m., shot the clerk in the abdomen and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim’s wound was not life-threatening, officials said.

Hamby was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted homicide and robbery. He is on a no-bail hold for violating parole.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

