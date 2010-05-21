Two UCSB Scholars Elected to Britain’s Royal Society

Craig Hawker and Michael Goodchild are among only seven scholars at U.S. universities selected this year

Two UCSB faculty members have been elected to Britain’s prestigious Royal Society, the world’s oldest scientific academy. They are among only seven scholars at U.S. universities elected by the society this year.

The Royal Society was founded in 1660 and is celebrating its 350th anniversary. It is made up of 1,300 of the most distinguished scientists from the United Kingdom, other Commonwealth countries, and the Republic of Ireland. Fellows of the Royal Society are elected for life.

UCSB’s Craig Hawker, director of the Materials Research Laboratory and a professor of chemistry, biochemistry and materials, was elected to the Fellowship of the Royal Society.

Michael Goodchild, director of the Center for Spatial Studies at UCSB and a professor of geography, was elected as a Foreign Member of the Royal Society.

They were among the 44 new Fellows, eight Foreign Members and one Honorary Fellow elected in London on Thursday. Having two members from the same U.S. university elected to the Royal Society in the same year is considered a rarity.

UCSB Chancellor Henry Yang called the international recognition of two of his UCSB faculty colleagues “an extraordinary honor with 350 years of prestige and reputation.” He said the two scholars would be part of a society that has included among its members Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The current membership includes more than 60 Nobel Laureates.

In its official citations on the new members, the Royal Society praised their scientific creativity, dedication and vision.