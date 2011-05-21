Blood Drive Planned for June in Honor of Heart Transplant Survivor

21-year-old Bryson Williams of Goleta continues to recover from his May 10 surgery

A blood drive will be held next month in honor of a 21-year-old Goleta man who recently underwent a successful heart transplant.

Bryson Williams had surgery May 10 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after waiting 17 months for a heart. He is continuing to recover.

The blood drive in his honor will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 in the Turnpike Shopping Center in Santa Barbara.

“Although the blood does not go to Bryson, it is in his honor so that others who face such critical medical issues can benefit,” said Stephanie Hedden, a friend of the Williams family who is helping with organization of the event. “We really need people to sign up, and it’s a great way for everyone to show their support for Bryson and his family.”

The family needs 25 people to sign up and reserve a time to create the event, and once those slots are filled, any additional donors are welcome.

Click here to make an appointment, or call 1.800.715.3699.

The family will also be in Los Angeles for the next five weeks as Williams recovers, and anyone who wants to donate to the family’s living expenses can do so at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

