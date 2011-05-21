Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:15 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: DP’s Jared Madison Wins 1, Loses 1 at Regionals

He falls in the second round to Brett Buford of Calabasas

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | May 21, 2011 | 11:58 a.m.

On Friday, Cate School and Carpinteria High hosted the boys’ individual tennis regionals for singles and doubles.

The weather, like the sites for the tennis regionals, was mercurial. We went from gray, cool, windy and foggy conditions to sunny and hot, and then back again. This year (unlike previous years), some singles players had to play at both sites.

Dos Pueblos High School’s Jared Madison (No. 35 B14s) began his first round match vs. Santa Ynez’s Miles Seeman at Carpinteria High. It was basically a rematch, as they had played in April at Santa Ynez, where Madison won 6-4. On Friday, Madison continued to play smart and stayed consistent to defeat Seeman 6-1, 6-4. They had long rallies and moved each other side to side.

In the second round, Madison faced the human backboard in Brett Buford (No. 61, B16s) from Calabasas. Madison had to battle Buford’s unorthodox strokes and unusual style of play. Madison did what he could but still went down 3-6, 1-6. Buford went on to beat his next opponent, Sean Hollister (No. 93, B16s).

We are proud of Madison for reaching the Channel League finals, which led to this tournament at regionals. Way to go, Jared!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

