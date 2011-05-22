Public Workshops to Highlight New Solarize Santa Barbara Program

Community Environmental Council will cover energy efficiency and options for going solar

The Community Environmental Council will hold free community workshops in May and June across South Santa Barbara County to help homeowners go solar through its new Solarize Santa Barbara program.

The next workshop will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 1 at the Carpinteria Women’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road in Carpinteria.

Solarize Santa Barbara workshops cover the basics of energy efficiency and solar, with experts on hand to answer questions. Highlights include:

» Introduction to energy efficiency — saving energy costs less than producing energy

» Basics of solar energy — powering your house with the sun

» Financing solar — exploring options

» Solarize Santa Barbara — making it easier and cheaper to go solar

These introductory workshops will explain how energy efficiency and solar work, discuss options for going solar, and provide an introduction to CEC’s new Solarize Santa Barbara program. Workshops are free and open to anyone interested in participating in this community-based project.

Workshops will be held:

» June 1, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Carpinteria Women’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road

» June 7, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

» Solar SUNday, July 17, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road

— Megan Birney is a renewable energy specialist for the Community Environmental Council.