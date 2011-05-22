United Boys & Girls Clubs Launches Youth Development Legacy Endowment Campaign

$8 million, two-year initiative will reach out to supporters and former participants of the organzation

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has announced an $8 million Youth Development Legacy Endowment Campaign to continue developing today’s and future generations into “caring, productive and responsible citizens.”

The campaign will be achieved through a special “ask” of family and friends who have been supporters or participated in any of the United Boys & Girl Clubs. Clubhouses are in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara West, Goleta, Lompoc, Camp Whittier and multiple satellites in schools throughout Santa Barbara County.

Oracle chairman Jeff Henley, a local resident and longtime Boys & Girls Club advocate, has provided a leadership financial gift to launch the endowment campaign. Henley continues his commitment of time and business acumen in furthering the club’s strategic business model for success, while continuing to improve the club’s programming and curriculum for more than 4,600 youth served in the county.

“For those making a contribution to the campaign, it is a permanent gift that allows invested donations to earn returns to sustain the club’s wonderful, diverse programs,” said Eloy Ortega, CEO of the Bank of Santa Barbara and a member of the endowment’s executive team. “This measure of support is often more challenging, but is as critical as annual donations because these gifts serve as a lifeline for the club’s future.”

Michael Rattray, CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, added, “The Youth Development Legacy Campaign will insure the success of our Learning Care Centers. Our board, staff, strategic partners and committed community partnerships have implemented a strategic vision for all local youth to grow into responsible citizens. This focus now needs sustainability with permanent gifts from this campaign to allow future generations to benefit, as well as today’s kids.”

The campaign team welcomes the opportunity to meet prospective donors individually to determine the best planned giving approach.

The executive team is represented by:

» Eloy Ortega, CEO, Bank of Santa Barbara, campaign chairman

» John Balch, general manager, Ranchero Vistadores (past president)

» John Morrisset, CPA, Damitz Brooks Nightingale Turner & Morrisset

» Michael Pfau, attorney, Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy

» Michael Rattray, CEO, United Boys & Girls Clubs

» Steve Rehage, principal, The Rehage Organization (2011-2012 president)

The Youth Development Legacy Endowment Campaign kicked off May 1 and is planned as a two-year initiative.

Click here to make a contribution, or call the United Boys & Girls Clubs main office at 805.681.1315.

— Michael Rattray is CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.