California Republican Assembly Endorses Mitchum for Congress

Reagan had called the organization the 'conscience of the Republican Party'

By Chris Mitchum for Congress | May 21, 2012 | 7:35 p.m.

The legendary California Republican Assembly has endorsed Chris Mitchum for Congress in the newly drawn 24th Congressional District along the Central Coast.

The CRA is the oldest and largest Republican volunteer organization and was called the “conscience of the Republican Party” by President Ronald Reagan.

“Our message of lower taxes, no more bailouts and smaller government is generating incredible support,” Mitchum said. “I could not be prouder to be endorsed by the California Republican Assembly and their members. Ronald Reagan was right — the CRA is the voice of grassroots Republicans in the Golden State.”

Candidates seeking the CRA endorsement went through a rigorous vetting process that includes giving speeches to the entire delegation and facing a session of tough questioning in front of a Fact Finding Committee. In order to receive an endorsement, a candidate must be supported by two-thirds of the voting delegates.

The CRA endorsement adds to Mitchum’s impressive list of GOP support ahead of June’s primary election, including the Santa Barbara Republican Party, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., the National Tax Limitation Committee, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and local Tea Party organizations.

 

