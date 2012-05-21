California Teachers Association Honors Assemblyman Williams

He receives the Gold Award for being an Outstanding Public Official in support of teachers and education

Over the weekend, Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, was honored by the California Teachers Association with a Gold Award for being an Outstanding Public Official in his leadership and support of teachers and education.

Williams, a former educator at both the junior high school and university level, was honored at a ceremony held Friday at the Ventura Beach Marriott. Several educators from the area were also honored by the Channel Islands Service Center Council of the CTA, including:

» Aline Grossman, a teacher at Ventura High School, Outstanding Educator, Ventura Unified Educator Association

» Ruthann Burnell, a teacher at Serra Elementary School and retired executive board member of the Ventura Unified Educator Association

» Rae Stevens, site representative from Portola Elementary School and various VUEA committees

» Kathy Riley, with the Hueneme Education Association

» Sandra Kelble, with the Oxnard Educators Association

» Ray Bedoy, with the Ventura Classified Employees Association

“As we are staring at fiscal Armageddon for the state, there is no group of workers that I am more honored to stand with than our teachers,” Williams said.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.