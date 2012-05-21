Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:43 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

California Teachers Association Honors Assemblyman Williams

He receives the Gold Award for being an Outstanding Public Official in support of teachers and education

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | May 21, 2012 | 10:27 p.m.

Over the weekend, Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, was honored by the California Teachers Association with a Gold Award for being an Outstanding Public Official in his leadership and support of teachers and education.

Williams, a former educator at both the junior high school and university level, was honored at a ceremony held Friday at the Ventura Beach Marriott. Several educators from the area were also honored by the Channel Islands Service Center Council of the CTA, including:

» Aline Grossman, a teacher at Ventura High School, Outstanding Educator, Ventura Unified Educator Association

» Ruthann Burnell, a teacher at Serra Elementary School and retired executive board member of the Ventura Unified Educator Association

» Rae Stevens, site representative from Portola Elementary School and various VUEA committees

» Kathy Riley, with the Hueneme Education Association

» Sandra Kelble, with the Oxnard Educators Association

» Ray Bedoy, with the Ventura Classified Employees Association

“As we are staring at fiscal Armageddon for the state, there is no group of workers that I am more honored to stand with than our teachers,” Williams said.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 

