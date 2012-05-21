Carpinteria Suspect Jailed on Stalking Charges

Deputies respond to multiple calls of a man targeting a former girlfriend

A Carpinteria man has been arrested as a suspect in a string of reported stalking incidents.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to three reports last week involving a person harassing a former girlfriend, according to spokesman Drew Sugars. An emergency protective order was obtained for the victim.

Sugars said suspect Evan James Connor, 30, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and annoying electronic communications.

Bail was set at $2,500. He was released from jail later that day.

While on routine patrol Sunday, deputies found Connor allegedly lurking in the neighborhood near the victim’s home.

Sugars said surveillance confirmed that Connor was violating the terms of the order by entering the area within 100 yards of the victim’s residence.

Connor was arrested on charges of violating a restraining order and stalking with a restraining order.

He was rebooked into jail with bail requested at $300,000.

