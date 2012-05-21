CrossFit to Lead Workout at Los Prietos Boys Camp

CrossFit Pacific Coast is taking CrossFit on the road and heading up to the Los Prietos Boys Camp, where it will lead the boys there through a grueling CrossFit WOD (Workout of the Day) specifically designed by CPC head programmer Eric Malzone and led by CrossFit trainers and gym members.

The Los Prietos Boys Camp was established in 1944 as a local commitment option for delinquent males ages 13 to 18. Los Prietos offers a 120- or a 180-day program, and wards earn their way out of the program based on their participation and behavior.

CrossFit Pacific Coast co-owner Traver Boehm sees exercise as an essential part of the rehabilitation process and a great way to give back to the community.

“We go up there because we can,” Boehm said, “and because you realize beyond the tough stares, the neck tattoos and the hard attitudes lie young men and young boys who are looking for someone else to care about them.”

This is the second time that CrossFit Pacific Coast has volunteered to lead a workout at the Los Prietos Boys Camp, and the first time that it will be bringing gym members along as a part of the experience.

— Mike McElhaney represents CrossFit Pacific Coast.