Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Justin Anderson & Bibi Taylor: Who’s Eligible for Social Security Spousal Benefits?

Can a person benefit from a former spouse’s earnings?

By Justin Anderson & Bibi Taylor for AmeriFlex | May 21, 2012 | 6:17 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series of Social Security-related columns by Ameriflex representatives. Click here for a related article.]

Q. Who is eligible for spousal benefits?

A. The original intention of Social Security was to keep the elderly from being poverty stricken. In the 1930s, generally speaking, married women with children worked in the home and had no earnings history. Social Security provided benefits to these spouses at a rate of half of the working spouses at full retirement age.

This benefit continues today. However, today many couples consist of two high-earning workers. This affords the opportunity to utilize spousal benefits for a time and switch to their own benefit in the future.

The coordination of spousal benefits requires careful examination of many factors unique to individuals, including individual earnings, retirement plans, income needs and the Social Security rules established for spousal benefits.

Q. How do divorced spousal benefits work?

A. A divorced person can receive Social Security benefits from a former spouse’s earnings if the person requesting benefits is age 62 or older, was married to the former spouse for at least 10 years, is currently unmarried and divorced from former spouse for at least two years, and is not eligible for an equal or higher amount of benefits based on their own earnings

The same rule applies as with spousal benefits in which the applicant can receive the divorced spousal benefits now and delay receiving their own benefit until later — building credits.

Readers: Email your Social Security questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Justin Anderson, CFP, CRC, CLU, is a financial planner and Bibi Taylor, MBA, is the Social Security project coordinator at AmeriFlex, 3700 State St., Suite 310, in Santa Barbara. Call 805.898.0893 for more information. Financial advisors and registered representatives associated with AmeriFlex Financial Services offer securities and advisory services through SagePoint Financial Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through AmeriFlex Financial Services, which is not affiliated with SagePoint Financial Inc. or registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives may only discuss and/or transact securities business with residents of the following states: AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, MI, MO, NC, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, PR, SC, TX, VA, WA, WI.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 