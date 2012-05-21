No Injuries as Train Hits Van in Summerland

Fire officials say vehicle was parked too close to the tracks at the time of the incident

No one was injured when an unoccupied van was “lightly struck” by a freight train in the Summerland area early Monday, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

It’s unclear why the vehicle was parked so close to the tracks, officials said.

Many people park near train tracks along the Central Coast for beach access, since most of the track — which is owned by railroad operators including Union Pacific and Metrolink — doesn’t have fences around it.

There are more casualties from trespass incidents than from highway-rail crossings collisions, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The Central Coast’s tracks are used by three times as many freight trains as passenger trains, though the Pacific Surfliner route is the second-busiest Amtrak corridor in the country.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.