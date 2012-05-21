Off-Ramp at Fairview Avenue in Goleta to Close This Week

Caltrans crews will perform grinding and paving work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday

The northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Fairview Avenue in Goleta will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The ramp closure is necessary so that Caltrans maintenance crews can grind and pave the off-ramp.

Traffic signals will be on a timer to allow traffic to move through the area. Flaggers will also be available to assist in traffic control. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.



Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.