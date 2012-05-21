Patrick Posey Joins Music Academy as Vice President of Artistic Planning

Notable administrator and saxophonist will come to the Music Academy by way of the Juilliard School

Patrick Posey, an accomplished saxophonist who has held a succession of music administration positions at the storied Juilliard School in New York City, has been named vice president of artistic planning and educational programs at the Music Academy of the West.

His appointment will be effective Sept. 17, though he will be on hand for a portion of the Music Academy’s upcoming 65th anniversary Summer School and Festival.

Posey serves as director of orchestral activities and planning at Juilliard, a position he has held since August 2007. He previously held the titles of orchestra manager, orchestra personnel manager and assistant orchestra librarian at Juilliard. In his current role, Posey has worked with celebrated conductors such as Alan Gilbert, James Levine, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Leonard Slatkin and Michael Tilson Thomas, in addition to composer John Adams. He was selected for his new post from among more than 70 applicants after a four-month international search.

“We are very excited at the prospect of having a colleague of such distinguished achievement on our senior management team,” Music Academy President Scott Reed said. “We plan to take full advantage of Patrick’s energy, artistic vision and deep industry roots as we move the academy forward.”

“The level of interest in this position was quite extraordinary, underscoring the academy’s growing stature in the world of classical music,” Music Academy Board Chair Sharon Westby said. “I am very pleased that the process yielded such a talented arts administrator. I am confident Patrick will contribute significantly to the academy’s continued development as a top-tier training program for the nation’s best young classical musicians.”

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Posey grew up in Woodbridge, Va., before earning a bachelor’s degree at Louisiana State University and a master’s degree at the University of Michigan, both in saxophone performance. Following a teaching position at the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada, he served as visiting assistant professor of saxophone at the University of New Mexico for two years. He subsequently held administrative positions at the Brevard Music Center, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, the Stamford Symphony Orchestra and the Aspen Music Festival and School.

In 2010-11, Posey served as director of artistic operations for the YouTube Symphony Orchestra, a collaborative effort involving YouTube, the London Symphony Orchestra and several other worldwide partners. His work with the YouTube Symphony Orchestra included concerts in Australia and New York conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas.

As a saxophonist, Posey has performed as a soloist, recitalist and orchestral musician in the United States and internationally, including venues such as the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. A member of the contemporary music collective Le Train Bleu, he has appeared with numerous contemporary music ensembles and composers. He is also a regular collaborator with Iraqi oud virtuoso Rahim Al Haj, and recently performed in Muscat, Oman, alongside legendary Indian sitarist Shujaat Hussain Khan and tabla player Yogesh Samsi.

Posey’s responsibilities at the Music Academy will include overseeing the planning and production of all musical programs for the annual Summer School and Festival, including selection of repertoire, formation of ensembles, and recruitment/engagement of faculty, guest artists and conductors; and developing and managing year-round artistic initiatives and activities, including off-campus presentations and collaborations.

“Patrick Posey has played a vitally important role in the growth and development of Juilliard’s orchestral program during his years here,” said Juilliard Provost and Dean Ara Guzelimian, who also serves on the Music Academy’s National Advisory Council. “We will miss him greatly and wish him all the best as he begins this marvelous new chapter with our colleagues at the Music Academy of the West.”

“I’m delighted to be joining the leadership team at the Music Academy of the West, and excited about the tradition of excellence in performance and education that has been its hallmark for 65 years,” Posey said. “I fell in love with Santa Barbara the moment I arrived, and was thrilled to discover a vibrant cultural scene of which the Music Academy is a vital component. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to work with Scott Reed, the academy’s fine faculty and staff, and the wonderfully supportive Santa Barbara community to ensure that the Fellows’ Festival experience remains among the best available to young musicians.”

