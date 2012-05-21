Robbery, Burglary Charges Filed Against Santa Barbara Man

Adan Perez, 46, is accused of stealing a cell phone during home invasion at apartment on East Gutierrez Street

A 46-year-old Santa Barbara man was being held without bail in the Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday in connection with a home-invasion robbery last week, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Adan Perez is accused of robbery and burglary stemming from an incident Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of East Gutierrez Street, police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Perez allegedly broke into the victim’s room, grabbed his cell phone and demanded $70 for its return, Harwood said.

The victim attempted to retrieve his phone but was unsuccessful, Harwood said, adding that the suspect left with the phone after the victim’s wife returned home.

Through use of a photo lineup, officers determined that Perez was the prime suspect in the case. He was taken into custody Friday after Officer Kevin Rhyne spotted him seated on the steps of a business in the 700 block of East Yanonali Street, Harwood said.

Perez was being held on an alleged parole violation. The bail for the robbery and burglary charges was set at $100,000, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.