Rotary Club of Goleta Donates $500 to Boys & Girls Club

The funding will help purchase sports equipment to benefit the club's youths

Jay Wright, new generations chair for the Rotary Club of Goleta, and member Sal Rodriguez recently presented a check for $500 on behalf of the Rotary Club to Joe Roderick, director of the Boys & Girls Club of Goleta.

This check will not only help to provide sports equipment, but will help to make a difference in the lives of all the kids who attend the Boys & Girls Club.

The Rotary Club of Goleta continues to support many causes in the community and is there to help when needed.

If you would like to meet some really nice people who are committed to improving our community, we invite you to attend one of the Rotary Club of Goleta’s bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second or fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road, for interesting meetings, guest speakers, dinner and fellowship with men and women wanting to make a difference in the world.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.