Roundabout Complete on Highway 246 at La Purisima Road

Safety improvement installed in effort to prevent collisions at the 'T' intersection

A safety project to construct a single-lane roundabout and widen the intersection on Highway 246 at La Purisima Road in Santa Barbara County has been completed.

Motorists should be aware of the 15 mph speed limit while moving through the roundabout. Motorists should yield to other vehicles before entering the roundabout.

The contractor for this $1.3 million project was Granite Construction Inc. of Santa Barbara.

This roundabout was installed because of a history of serious vehicle collisions at this “T” intersection.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.