Registered Sex Offender Accused of Removing Monitoring Device

Suspect arrested after being spotted by off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Buellton

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a registered sex offender in Buellton suspected of removing an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the department was alerted last week by the California Highway Patrol that 53-year-old Albert Lee Allen was suspected of cutting off his GPS tracking device on Wednesday near Highway 101 and Highway 246 in Buellton.

Sugars said an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was walking his dog about 4 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Central Avenue when he observed Allen emerge onto the street from a nearby driveway.

The deputy called 9-1-1, which alerted the on-duty patrol deputy, traffic deputy, and six additional deputies, who were in the area, according to Sugars.

He said Allen reportedly attempted to flee when he saw the deputies but was detained after a short foot pursuit.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail parole violation.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.