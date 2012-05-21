Two Brothers, Third Suspect Arrested in Santa Barbara Drug-Sales Probe

Two brothers and a third man are behind bars after a months-long investigation into narcotics sales in the city, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Maurilio Jose Carriedo Jr., 27, and Tony Edward Carriedo, 24, are accused of possessing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs for sale, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Detectives located the older Carriedo, a wanted parolee, at a north-end motel and arrested him on March 30, Harwood said, adding that he was found to be in possession of 4.8 ounces of heroin, 3 ounces of methamphetamine and 5 grams of cocaine.

Carriedo was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on two felony counts of possession for sale of a controlled substance, one count of possession for sale of a dangerous drug and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a switchblade knife, Harwood said. His bail was set at $30,000.



After Carriedo’s arrest, Harwood said, detectives learned that another family member had taken over the alleged drug business.

On Thursday, investigators conducting surveillance on the Eastside saw a car with Tony Carriedo and driven by a Ventura County resident Alfonso Mora Garcia, 35.

The officers made a traffic stop for failure to signal, and Garcia was found to be an unlicensed driver, Harwood said. Officer Dave Hedges and his canine partner, Brag, were summoned to assist with a search of the vehicle, and Brag located 4 ounces of heroin hidden in an air vent in the center console, Harwood said.



Detectives searched the north-end apartment belonging to Tony Carriedo’s girlfriend, where he frequently resides, and recovered an additional 3.3 ounces of heroin, 3 ounces of methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 26 ecstasy pills and $7,251 in cash, Harwood said.



Tony Edward Carriedo was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for felony possession for sale of a controlled substance, possession for sale of a dangerous drug, and possession of a dangerous drug, Harwood said. Bail was set at $30,000.



Garcia was arrested and booked for felony possession for sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance, use of a false compartment to transport a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving without a license. Bail was set at $30,000.

