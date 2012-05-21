Valle Verde Retirement Community to Unveil Mosaic Garden

Resident volunteers raise $70,000 for benches, stools and an outdoor dining table

Volunteers at the Valle Verde Retirement Community have raised $70,000 to create a new mosaic garden.

Six years ago, seniors at Valle Verde created a cutting garden to provide fresh flowers for the on-campus health center, dining room and individual resident homes. Now, after raising $70,000, resident volunteers will unveil three new mosaic benches, four stools, and an outdoor dining table by renowned artist Kim Emerson to further beautify the flower cutting garden.

Emerson’s artwork is in numerous public venues, including the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego and the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts.

Valle Verde seniors and Emerson will unveil the mosaic garden at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.5682.

— Toby Ayars represents the Valle Verde Retirement Community.