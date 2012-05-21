Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:10 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

WEV Graduates Ready to Enter the World of Business

83 women and men celebrate completion of Self-Employment Training Course

By Candice Tang Nyholt for Women's Economic Ventures | May 21, 2012 | 4:45 p.m.

After 14 weeks of training in finance, marketing, leadership skills and more, graduates of Women’s Economic Ventures’ flagship Self-Employment Training Course are ready to launch their businesses and turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

On Tuesday, 83 women and men from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will celebrate their completion of WEV’s Self-Employment Training program with families, friends and the community. The ceremony and exposition of new WEV client businesses will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

“Small business is proven to be the backbone of our economy. We can all be proud of these hardworking program graduates who are helping to strengthen our local communities,” said Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures. “Women’s Economic Ventures is committed to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams no matter what the state of the economy, and will continue to provide them with the tools and support they need to thrive and grow.”

Graduates range from first-time business owners to those who turned to WEV to help expand their existing businesses. There are 16 graduates from North Santa Barbara County, 35 from South Santa Barbara County and 32 from throughout Ventura County.

WEV’s latest Self-Employment graduate businesses and business concepts include a home-organizing service to assist busy families, a real estate investment consulting firm, a custom apparel and accessory company, and a mobile fruit juice truck.

During the ceremony, each graduate will be recognized for their achievements, and will share their new business venture through an “elevator pitch” that they have crafted and perfected through the course (an elevator pitch is a concise presentation of an idea covering its critical aspects, and delivered within a few seconds — the approximate duration of an elevator ride). The event will conclude with a reception and “business expo” where graduates will showcase their new or existing businesses.

Self-Employment Training courses are offered twice each year, with classes starting in September and February. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one night a week for three hours, and includes two full Saturdays. Classes are taught in Santa Maria, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks and Ventura. Open enrollment for the course means that participants can sign up at any time throughout the year, after attending a free one-hour orientation workshop.

Orientation workshops will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on May 30 in Ventura and on May 31 in Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information or to make a reservation. In Santa Barbara County, call 805.965.6073 x100. In Ventura County, call 805.667.8004.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing Women’s Economic Ventures.

