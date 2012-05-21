Windy Conditions to Blow Back In Over South Coast

Forecast calls for possible gusts up to 60 mph through Thursday

High winds are expected to return to the South Coast on Monday night and continue through most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The most blustery conditions are likely during the afternoon and evening hours, with winds of 35 to 45 mph expected, forecasters said, adding that gusts to 60 mph are possible through Thursday.

“There will be a heightened fire-weather risk” for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast area, forecasters said, noting that fuel-moisture levels are unseasonably low.

Two weather systems passing to the north of the region are creating a northwest flow pattern that will produce the gusty conditions.

A small-craft advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for near-shore waters from Point Conception to the Channel Islands, and a gale warning was posted for the outer coastal waters through 3 p.m. Tuesday, forecasters said.

Daytime temperatures should remain pleasant, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows should be in the upper 50s.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.