Abraham Middleton of Santa Barbara Initiated Into NSU’s Rho Theta Sigma Honor Society

Abraham Middleton of Santa Barbara was recently initiated into Northeastern State University’s Rho Theta Sigma.

The NSU chapter welcomed a reputable assembly of 63 spring-time initiates into the oldest honor society at NSU that is designed to honor students with high achievements in all disciplines. Rho Theta Sigma was established on the Tahlequah campus in the 1920s and currently possesses in excess of 5,000 members.

These initiates, both undergraduate and graduate, from multiple majors and diverse collegiate backgrounds, have all met the requirements of a 3.4 GPA for two full-time semesters or a 3.6 GPA for one full-time semester and a dedication to life-time membership and commitment to the organization’s principles and codes.

The Spring Banquet was held April 25 in the Sen. Herb Rozell Ballroom in the University Center at NSU-Tahlequah. The keynote speaker of the night, Kin Thompson, encouraged initiates to pursue their passions with a real purpose.

Officers elected at the spring initiation for the 2013-14 academic year include: Jesi Hicks, president; Kelsey Parcell, vice president; and Keith Malley, secretary. There were also three $100 Dr. Daniel Hansen scholarships awarded to new members: Beth Eldridge, Natasha Brand and Tiara Winston.

— Jennifer Zehnder represents Northeastern State University.