Bragg Health Institute Installs Greenhouse at San Marcos for Environmental Horticulture

Dr. Patricia Bragg, CEO/president of Bragg Live Food Products and founder of Bragg Health Institute, along with internationally acclaimed classical-crossover vocal recording-artist and health advocate Duchess Sylvia Valentina, will present a BraggHealth Lecture and Program titled “The Bragg Healthy Lifestyle — You Are What you Eat, Drink, Breathe, Think, Say and Do” as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new greenhouse at San Marcos High School.

The new greenhouse purchase and installation at San Marcos High School is sponsored by the Bragg Health Institute in support of ongoing efforts to enhance the health education of students through hands-on experience growing organic produce and learning the many health and environmental benefits of growing and consuming more vegetables and fruit.

Installation and construction of the greenhouse has been overseen by San Marcos High School parent volunteers Rich and Sally Ridgway. Olympic Construction owners Dana Larsen and Richard Schroeder completed installation of the greenhouse. The project is part of the science department at San Marcos, initiated by Jason Smith, a science teacher and instructor for the Environmental Horticulture Program to which the Bragg greenhouse will be an integral teaching tool. The environmental horticulture program offers students duel, upper-level high school as well as college-level credit through Santa Barbara City College.

“I am thrilled to have [a greenhouse, and] live food growth happening at a high school,” said Santa Barbara Unified School District Food Services Director Nancy Weiss, who oversees school nutrition for San Marcos and many other schools. “I always say, ‘Eat to Live, Live to Learn and Learn to Eat.’ I believe the way to do this, is by growing our own food.”

Dr. Bragg, N.D., Ph.D., is a pioneer health crusader, health Educator and author. She will share secrets of her famous Bragg Healthy Lifestyle to promote health, nutrition and longevity, based on her longtime health philosophy: You are what you eat, drink, breathe, think, say and do.

Valentina is an internationally acclaimed classical-crossover vocal recording-artist, producer, humanitarian, ambassador and health crusader. She will share her amazing talents as a singer as well as insights and testimony from her own journey to health.

The program will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on school grounds near the greenhouse, followed by a private music and vocal program featuring Valentina and the San Marcos Madrigals in the Chorus Room. The program will conclude with an informal health lecture presented by Dr. Bragg with Valentina in the auditorium. The lecture will be followed by a question and answer segment involving San Marcos High School students with both speakers.

The Bragg Health Institute is Dr. Paul Bragg’s living legacy of health, fitness and wellness to the world. With founder Patricia Bragg, the mission of the Bragg Health Institute is to continue the health education and outreach work that her father, Dr. Paul Bragg started over a century ago: to inspire and educate people of all ages throughout the world to adopt a healthy lifestyle through optimal nutrition, exercise, positive attitudes, and spiritual wellness.

Click here for more information about the Bragg Health Institute and its ongoing health programs.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.