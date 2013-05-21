Gordon Auchincloss Honored for 15 Years of Service as Teen Court Judge

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse was proud to recognize Chief Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss at a recent Fighting Back Criminal Justice Task Force meeting for dedicating his time and experience as a Teen Court judge for the last 15 years.

Teen Court, a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, is an exciting program that provides real consequences for first time juvenile offenders while diverting them from the traditional juvenile justice system.

During his time as a Teen Court judge, Auchincloss has been a mentor to hundreds of teens involved in the court process as respondents, jury members, case presenters and jury forepersons.

In addition to the time he has volunteered as a judge, Auchincloss also has advised the Teen Court Team on various innovative developments, evolving this program to be one of the premier programs of its kind in the United States.

Teen Court is a program of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and is operated in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Superior Court, which provides courtrooms throughout the county for our Teen Court hearings. Santa Barbara Teen Court is truly fortunate to know Gordon Auchincloss as an advocate, educator and friend.

— Lauren Haines is the media and special events manager for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.