Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Council Should Reject Takeover of Highway 225

As you are aware, Cars Are Basic Inc. has been and continues to oppose the takeover of State of California Highway 225.

To summarize our past letters and comments:

As Browning Allen has stated, there is no accident issue driving the city’s takeover or narrowing of the street from four lanes to two lanes.

There has been no accident reduction as a result of the loss of two lanes on Cliff Drive, but at high traffic periods there has been increased congestion with the loss of holding capacity of the previous configuration.

At rush hour and holidays, the capacity of Cliff Drive and Las Positas is tested to its capacity and for the most part works well.

Santa Barbara City College events and student commutes regularly develop capacity overload on Cliff Drive.

As the density of the Mesa increases, there is an increasing need for capacity not less, and the number of commuters in and out to work also increases.

The intersection of Cliff and Las Positas issues can be partly remediated by returning the west free right turn (destroyed at the request of the City of Santa Barbara), and leaving the current single stop (at Caltrans expense).

The issues of pedestrian and bike use along this area has, is and will continue to mirror most of the city as a whole. The citywide bike master plan has proven a failure to reach original baseline numbers and, more importantly, 40-year-old projections. In fact, the topography of the Mesa mitigates against pedestrian and bikes because of steep grades both inter and intra location.

Highway 225 is a critical alternative route in case of Highway 101 closure or constriction for any length of time. This has been proven time and time again in the past 50 years. During an emergency, all capacity is necessary.

The City of Santa Barbara cannot afford to either buy or maintain this stretch of road. That has been made with 20/20 clarity, in the past two years of financial projections, and capital projects projected for the foreseeable future.

Quoting the city’s Traffic Division: The city is incapable of funding current street maintenance and is spending only 30 percent at the maximum, of needed street repairs and maintenance. City staff has projected approximately $350,000 annual cost of maintenance of this route, and CAB in review of this projection, states it is most likely $500,000 annually. At the city’s numbers and using current expenditure numbers, the maximum the city is capable of spending on Highway 225 will be $105,000. This will lead to eventual degradation of the road and higher long-term costs.

The city’s projected changes to this route will increase the needed annual maintenance.

All of the above issues are fact. The majority reasoning for a takeover of Highway 225 is based on emotion, not objective planning. Decision-making “leading from your heart” in the face of the above facts and projections is irresponsible governance.

CAB urges the Santa Barbara City Council to reject the takeover of Highway 225.

Scott Wenz, president

Cars Are Basic Inc.