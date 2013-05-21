Meaghan Yolles of Santa Barbara Earns Degree from Skidmore College

Skidmore College’s Class of 2013, with 605 baccalaureate candidates, participated in the college’s 102nd commencement last Saturday at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Meaghan Yolles of Santa Barbara received a bachelor of science degree.
Rebecca Krefting, assistant professor of American studies, was chosen by the graduates to deliver the commencement remarks.
A former stand-up comic and improv actress, Krefting is widely interdisciplinary in her interests, exploring in her teaching and research such diverse areas as women’s history and literature, diversity and identity, popular culture, U.S. humor and the history of comic performance.
Also addressing the graduates during the program were Skidmore President Philip Glotzbach, Linda Toohey, chair of the board of trustees, and Emily Bell, president of the Class of 2013.
— Nancy Shaw represents Skidmore College.