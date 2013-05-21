Meaghan Yolles of Santa Barbara Earns Degree from Skidmore College

Also addressing the graduates during the program were Skidmore President Philip Glotzbach, Linda Toohey, chair of the board of trustees, and Emily Bell, president of the Class of 2013.

A former stand-up comic and improv actress, Krefting is widely interdisciplinary in her interests, exploring in her teaching and research such diverse areas as women’s history and literature, diversity and identity, popular culture, U.S. humor and the history of comic performance.

Skidmore College’s Class of 2013, with 605 baccalaureate candidates, participated in the college’s 102nd commencement last Saturday at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >