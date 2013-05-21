Northrup Schlueter Law Firm Welcomes Ana Estephan as Associate

Northrup Schlueter APLC, a full-service law firm based in both Santa Barbara and Westlake Village, announced that Ana Estephan has joined the firm as an associate.

She will focus on complex construction defect litigation, representing builders, general contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers and manufacturers in all aspects of commercial and residential construction matters.

Before joining Northup Schlueter, Estephan worked at Los Angeles-based Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP in its construction group, and with Zurich North America as staff legal counsel in its construction defect department.

Estephan, who also has experience in general liability litigation, credits effective communication skills and early strategic case management for her track record of bringing parties together to work toward early, efficient and fair resolution of cases.

Estephan was admitted to the State Bar of California and the state’s Central District Court of California in 2004.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly Pomona and her law degree from Western State University College of Law. She is also a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Northrup Schlueter.