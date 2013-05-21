Rotary Club of Goleta Welcomes New Member Ron Aschwanden

The Rotary Club of Goleta welcomed Ron Aschwanden as a new member of Rotary International.

Aschwanden is the vice president of agricultural lending with Community West Bank in Goleta. He has a vast background in agriculture business and banking.

He started his banking career in 1974 after graduating from CSU-Fresno with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management. In 1982, he received his master’s degree in agriculture at CSUF.

He has held several agricultural and commercial lending and management positions for the past 37 years with Bank of America, Pacific State Bank, Rabobank and Farmers and Merchants Bank. Most of his banking career was spent in the Central San Joaquin Valley and Mother Lode Area of Calaveras County.

Aschwanden was raised on a dairy near Lodi, and most recently has lived in Vallecito near Angels Camp, where he and his family have resided for the past 25 years.

He serves on the Board of Directors of the 39 District Agriculture Association, the EDC Economic Profile Committee and various agriculture-related associations. He is a graduate of the Graduate School of Credit and Financial Management at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.

Aschwanden can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.